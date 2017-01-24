Trump reportedly plans to keep James Comey as FBI director

President Donald Trump has asked James Comey to stay on as FBI director, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Comey, who Democrats say may have cost Hillary Clinton the election with a late campaign announcement that the FBI had found emails pertinent to its investigation of her emails, told top agents that Trump asked him to remain in the job, the newspaper reported. It cited people familiar with the matter.

Trump was highly critical of Comey when the FBI director recommended last year that Clinton should not get charged for her handling of classified information at the State Department. Then, just days before the presidential election, Comey shook up the race when he told lawmakers about the discovery of new emails that were potentially related to the Clinton investigation. Two days before the election, he announced that there was no reason to reopen the investigation.

Comey became FBI chief in 2013.

