Trump to move executive order on US-Mexico border wall

President Donald Trump will begin begin rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, beginning with steps to tighten border security - including his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border - and other domestic immigration enforcement measures, according to two administration officials.

Later in the week, the president is expected to restrict the flow of refugees to the United States. The proposed plans include at least a four-month halt on all refugee admissions, as well as temporary ban on people coming from some Muslim majority countries, according to a representative of a public policy organization that monitors refugee issues.

The person was briefed on the details of that proposed action by a government official and outlined the expected steps for The Associated Press.



The officials and the public policy organization's representative insisted on anonymity in order to outline the plans ahead of Trump's official announcements. The president is expected to sign the first actions Wednesday during a trip to the Department of Homeland Security, with additional actions being rolled out over the next few days, according to one official.



On his personal Twitter account Tuesday night, Trump tweeted

It appeared as though the refugee restrictions were still to be finalized. The person briefed on the proposals said they included a ban on entry to the U.S. for at least 30 days from countries including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, though the person cautioned the details could still change.

There is also likely to be an exception in the refugee stoppage for those fleeing religious persecution if their religion is a minority in their country. That exception could cover Christians fleeing Muslim-majority nations.