    Marketing Media Money

    What you do on Google can now determine the ads you’re served on YouTube

    Google searches and demographic information can be used to influence what adverts are shown to people on YouTube, the video platform has announced.

    "For example, if you're a retailer, you could reach potential customers that have been searching for winter coat deals on Google and engage with them with your own winter clothing brand campaign [on YouTube] at just the right moment," YouTube's director of product management Diya Jolly said in an online statement.

    The statement added that if a user mutes advertising from a particular brand when searching on Google, the same will apply on YouTube, in a control that will be enabled "in the coming weeks."

    YouTube
    Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    The company said it will also launch a cloud-based measurement solution. "With this new solution, advertisers will have access to more detailed insights from their YouTube campaigns across devices, so they can better understand the impact of their campaigns on their highest-value customers," Jolly said.

    "For instance, a car manufacturer could get a rich understanding of how YouTube ads across devices influenced a specific audience (like previous SUV buyers)," she added.

    YouTube has more than one billion users, and more than half of views on the channel come from mobile devices.


