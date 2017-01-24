What you do on Google can now determine the ads you’re served on YouTube

Google searches and demographic information can be used to influence what adverts are shown to people on YouTube, the video platform has announced.

"For example, if you're a retailer, you could reach potential customers that have been searching for winter coat deals on Google and engage with them with your own winter clothing brand campaign [on YouTube] at just the right moment," YouTube's director of product management Diya Jolly said in an online statement.

The statement added that if a user mutes advertising from a particular brand when searching on Google, the same will apply on YouTube, in a control that will be enabled "in the coming weeks."