Business travelers have a new favorite way to get around

There's a growing shift in the way business travelers are getting around. Instead of taking a taxi or renting a car, they're increasingly opting for ride-hailing.

Certify, which processed more than 10 million expense reports in the fourth quarter, found that business travelers took Uber or Lyft more than half of the time. That's a noticeable jump from the prior-year period, when only 42 percent reported using those services.

"Increasingly, we are seeing the business traveler say, 'I'll just take an Uber or Lyft,'" said Bob Neveu, president of Certify.

The growth in ride-hailing has been weighing on taxi operators for several years, as millennials in U.S. cities increasingly choose Uber or Lyft. Taxi companies have likewise been hit harder by business travelers' changing habits.

While 20 percent of business travelers said they took a taxi in the fourth quarter of 2015, that number fell to 11 percent during the same period last year.