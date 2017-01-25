Cadbury chocolate to sponsor English Premier League football in three-year deal

"This partnership opens up fantastic opportunities to bring those moments of joy to life in new and different ways – in-store, on our packaging, in the community and other ways we hope will surprise and delight our customers."

The Premier League and Cadbury will also work together on Health for Life, Mondelez's community program aimed at helping people be healthier.

Premier League Managing Director Richard Masters said: "Cadbury's popularity across the world, and our shared focus on delivering moments of joy, make this a great fit for the Premier League and we are thrilled they have chosen to work with us in what is their first ever partnership in football.

"We are really looking forward to working with Cadbury to celebrate the excitement of the competition, and on the plans we have to jointly grow and enhance their Health for Life project as part of the Premier League's wide-ranging community work."

Other Premier League sponsors include Barclays, Carling, Nike, Tag Heuer and EA Sports.

No financial details of the Cadbury deal were disclosed.