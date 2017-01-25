Cadbury chocolate to sponsor English Premier League football in three-year deal

Chocolate brand Cadbury is to sponsor the Premier League, England's top soccer league, it has been announced. The partnership will start at the beginning of the 2017/18 football season, and will last three years.
The deal is the first soccer sponsorship for the Mondelez International-owned brand.
"For over a hundred years Cadbury has been about bringing little moments of joy to people's lives, something that fits well with the joy created by Premier League football every day – whether it's a moment of magic that turns a match, watching a game together with loved ones or just debating the weekend's goals with friends," Cadbury Brand Director Francesco Vitrano said.