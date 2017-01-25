Trump tax reform should lead to more M&A, says Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins

Cisco announced a deal to buy software maker AppDynamics for $3.7 billion in a move to boost its enterprise software product lineup. The software developer was scheduled to sell shares to the public at a valuation of less than $2 billion.

Robbins said that Cisco was a customer of AppDynamics and was going down the path of a partnership, when it became clear an acquisition was "the right answer." The deal will create more business insights across the cloud for Cisco's Fortune 500 clients, and is expected to close by April.



"If you look at AppDynamics, number one, they are the leader in their space," Robbins said. "Secondly, they are growing almost twice as fast as their next nearest competitor. They are growing faster than any publicly traded software company today."



As more businesses move from on-site servers to the cloud, Cisco is creating cooler products and using its research and acquisitions to stay relevant, Robbins said. Robbins has orchestrated at least 17 acquisitions since he took the helm at Cisco in 2015.



Still, despite "positive emotion in the overall marketplace," Robbins said that Cisco had planned for several outcomes from the new administration, and that most of his customers are in a "wait and see mode" over issues like tax reform for the next few quarters.



Robbins said that he's been in meetings with President Donald Trump where there was a "great deal" of dialogue about tax reform and the issues that matter to the technology community, such as immigration and trade.

"Everything we heard was constructive, we feel like they're moving in the right direction from a business perspective," Robbins said. "But I would say the moves we're making are moves we'd make independent of anything that's going on there."

— CNBC's Elizabeth Gurdus and Ari Levy contributed to this report.

