Dollar bulls need more detail from Trump: Strategist

U.S. President Donald Trump needs to be clearer about his fiscal policies so one can better understand what may happen to the U.S. dollar, a currencies strategist told CNBC on Wednesday.

"I think the dollar is already coming off its post-Trump honeymoon period," Jane Foley, head of forex strategy at Rabobank, told CNBC.

"What could potentially give the dollar bulls a little bit more of headway is if he were to bring out some more detail about his policies, what is he going to do about fiscal stimulus, how is he going to lower corporate tax," Foley said.

The U.S. dollar index was down 0.2 percent on Wednesday. It registered a bullish trend since President Donald Trump was elected on hopes that the new administration would foster economic growth. But since Trump's inauguration, investors have not received details on how his plans to cut taxes and provide fiscal stimulus will work.

"The market needs some more meat on the bones of reflationary policies if the dollar bulls are going to get another go," Foley added.