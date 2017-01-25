Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach resort owned by the Trump Organization, doubled its initiation fee to $200,000 following the election of Donald Trump as president.

People close to the Florida resort said the increase took effect Jan. 1. The resort had been considering an increase for some time, said those people, who declined to provide their names because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of the company.

But the timing is likely to add to criticism that the Trump Organization is trying to benefit from the president's election.

Either way, a membership at Mar-a-Lago now includes a chance to mingle with the 45th president. Trump plans to use the resort as his occasional "Winter White House." He has visited twice since his election — first for Thanksgiving and then over Christmas and New Year holidays.

There's no way of knowing whether demand for memberships has grown. The initiation fee for Mar-a-Lago had been $100,000 since 2012, when it was cut from $200,000. People close to the resort said the fee was cut following a decline in memberships after the Bernie Madoff scandal, which claimed many wealthy Palm Beach victims.

On top of the initiation fee of $200,000 plus tax, members also pay $14,000 a year in annual dues (plus tax).