Ashton Kutcher-backed cybersecurity start-up SentinelOne raises $70 million

SentinelOne, a cybersecurity company that detects suspicious behavior of devices in an organization, has raised $70 million from a number of high-profile investors including actor Ashton Kutcher's investment fund.
The Silicon Valley-headquartered start-up specializes in so-called "endpoint security" which refers to the many devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops, that a company will have connected to its network. These endpoints, if hacked, offer attackers a way into an organization's network from which they could steal valuable information.
Redpoint Ventures led the round along with investment from Ashton Kutcher's fund Sound Ventures. Existing investors Third Point Ventures, Data Collective, Granite Hill Capital Partners, Westly Group, and SineWave Ventures also participated in the round, bringing the total investment in SentinelOne to more than $110 million to date, the company said.