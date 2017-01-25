Ashton Kutcher-backed cybersecurity start-up SentinelOne raises $70 million

SentinelOne is going after the markets where companies like Symantec, Trend Micro and McAfee have a strong hold. Older antivirus software works by having a blacklist of known viruses that it can block. But SentinelOne claims to be able to detect even unknown pieces of so-called "malware" – of malicious software – by using behavioral analysis of an endpoint. So if there is something untoward happening on that machine, then SentinelOne can block it.

Cybersecurity investments by venture capitalists has been strong over the last couple of years, although funding fell off dramatically in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to KPMG. Still, the capital invested has led to cybersecurity becoming a very competitive area. Companies like Digital Shadows, Darktrace, Deep Instinct, CrowdStrike, as well as established security vendors are challengers to SentinelOne.

Weingarten said that the latest funding round will be used to boost sales and marketing staff, particularly outside of the U.S. as it looks to expand internationally. Currently, the Europe accounts for about 20 percent to 25 percent of SentinelOne's total revenue while North America makes up most of the rest. Asia is roughly 5 percent, something Weingarten said he is expecting to "change rapidly".

"We are planning expanding into Singapore, Japan is being set up. We have identified go to market partners in these countries. We are trying to increase the work force on the ground," Weingarten told CNBC.