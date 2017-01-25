... tech investor says

Roger McNamee, co-founder of Elevation Partners, told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's administration will bring radical changes that will be bad for tech companies.

This administration will bring radical changes including a shift from globalism to nationalism and pessimism which will damage to American tech companies access to foreign markets and resources, particularly in China, he said.



"The tech industry is so exposed to that — it needs China," said McNamee. "I am actually worried we are radically altering the way our economy works in real time."

Though the short-term trends in the market are great for traders — the Dow Jones industrial average broke above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday — the long-term outlook is bad, he said. Retreating to old ways of doing things is bad for the country and the world, he said. In the sho