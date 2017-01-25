... tech investor says

    Technology

    Roger McNamee, co-founder of Elevation Partners, told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's administration will bring radical changes that will be bad for tech companies.

    This administration will bring radical changes including a shift from globalism to nationalism and pessimism which will damage to American tech companies access to foreign markets and resources, particularly in China, he said.

    "The tech industry is so exposed to that — it needs China," said McNamee. "I am actually worried we are radically altering the way our economy works in real time."

    Though the short-term trends in the market are great for traders — the Dow Jones industrial average broke above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday — the long-term outlook is bad, he said. Retreating to old ways of doing things is bad for the country and the world, he said. In the sho

    When asked to pick between Alphabet or Microsoft in Fast Money's "would you rather" game, McNamee said he prefers Microsoft in the short term and Alphabet over the long-term, though he doesn't own either stock. Both companies report earnings tomorrow and volatility may present a buying opportunity for Microsoft stock.

    That said, neither stock is immune to the impact of the shift to nationalism and, along bwith Facebook, are likelly to draw more scrutiny from foreign regulators looking to take revenge on U.S. companies in the wake of the president's protectionist policies.

    "If we lose the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) one of the levers of protecting American companies will go away," he said.

    McNamee's major holdings are Facebook, Apple, Alibaba, Yelp, Amazon, eBay, PayPal.


