    US is no longer a full democracy, EIU warns

    The U.S. has been demoted from a "full democracy" to a "flawed democracy" for the first time, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

    Every year, the firm's "Democracy Index" provides a snapshot of global democracy by scoring countries on five categories: electoral process and pluralism; civil liberties; the functioning of government; political participation; and political culture. Nations are then classified under four types of governments: "full democracy"; "flawed democracy"; "hybrid regime"; and "authoritarian regime."

    A Donald Trump supporter watches the screens outside Times Square Studios as he awaits the results of the U.S. presidential election on November 9, 2016 in New York City.

    America's score fell to 7.98 last year from 8.05 in 2015, below the 8.00 threshold for a "full democracy," the EIU announced in a report on Wednesday. That put the world's largest economy on the same footing as Italy, a country known for its fractious politics.

    But don't point any fingers at President Donald Trump.

    "The U.S. has been teetering on the brink of becoming a flawed democracy for several years, and even if there had been no presidential election in 2016, its score would have slipped below 8.00," the report explained.

    Dwindling trust in government, elected representatives and political parties is to blame for the nation's demotion.

    "Trust in political institutions is an essential component of well-functioning democracies. Yet surveys by Pew, Gallup and other polling agencies have confirmed that public confidence in government has slumped to historic lows in the U.S. This has had a corrosive effect on the quality of democracy," the report found.

    Trump can't be blamed for the decline in trust since the phenomenon predated his election, but he certainly benefited from it as citizens expressed a desire for a break with the political status quo, the report added.

    As other developed countries experience a similar trust deficit, contemporary democracy is undergoing a crisis, the EIU said.

    The increasing role played by non-elected technocrats, increased voter abstention and curbs on civil liberties are among the main symptoms of this global malaise, the EIU said, noting that almost half of the 167 countries covered by its index registered a decline in overall scores between 2006 and 2016.

    2016's most flawed democracies included Moldova with a score of 6.01, Papua New Guinea at 6.03 and Singapore at 6.38.

    Norway topped the EIU's list of full democracies last year, followed by Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand and Denmark; Canada and Ireland tied for sixth place. The U.K., which also experienced a volatile 2016 with its Brexit referendum, was ranked 16th amid a rise in popular engagement and membership of political parties.

    Meanwhile, North Korea, Syria, Chad and the Central African Republic were among the EIU's heavily authoritarian regimes.

