The U.S. has been demoted from a "full democracy" to a "flawed democracy" for the first time, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
Every year, the firm's "Democracy Index" provides a snapshot of global democracy by scoring countries on five categories: electoral process and pluralism; civil liberties; the functioning of government; political participation; and political culture. Nations are then classified under four types of governments: "full democracy"; "flawed democracy"; "hybrid regime"; and "authoritarian regime."