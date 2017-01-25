America's score fell to 7.98 last year from 8.05 in 2015, below the 8.00 threshold for a "full democracy," the EIU announced in a report on Wednesday. That put the world's largest economy on the same footing as Italy, a country known for its fractious politics.

But don't point any fingers at President Donald Trump.

"The U.S. has been teetering on the brink of becoming a flawed democracy for several years, and even if there had been no presidential election in 2016, its score would have slipped below 8.00," the report explained.

Dwindling trust in government, elected representatives and political parties is to blame for the nation's demotion.

"Trust in political institutions is an essential component of well-functioning democracies. Yet surveys by Pew, Gallup and other polling agencies have confirmed that public confidence in government has slumped to historic lows in the U.S. This has had a corrosive effect on the quality of democracy," the report found.

Trump can't be blamed for the decline in trust since the phenomenon predated his election, but he certainly benefited from it as citizens expressed a desire for a break with the political status quo, the report added.