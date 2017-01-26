3 financial tricks rich people use to save, according to a man who studies millionaires

Despite what lottery ads tell you ("Hey, you never know!"), get-rich-quick schemes are almost guaranteed to fail. If you play New York Powerball, for example, your chances of winning are about one in 292 million.



Adopting the financial habits of rich people is a way more reliable way to build wealth, according to a man who studies millionaires.

Tom Corley, an accountant and financial planner, surveyed 233 wealthy individuals, mostly self-made millionaires, on their daily habits.

He compared their answers to responses from 128 poorer individuals, or those with less than $35,000 in annual gross income. Corley also read hundreds of books on success and psychology, all to figure out what successful people do differently.

He co-authored the recently published book "Rich Habits, Poor Habits," which explains his findings.

