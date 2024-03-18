Make these 2 moves with your tax refund, says finance expert—one helped her pay off $200,000 in debt

The IRS has received about 54 million tax returns so far and is issuing an average refund of $3,182, according to the agency's latest data.

While a refund may feel like a significant amount of new money hitting your bank account, it's actually been your money all along. If you directed your employer to withhold too much from your paycheck each month, the IRS merely returns the amount you overpaid.

That's why financial pros generally advise clients to put any refund money toward financial goals rather than spending it.

Many Americans have the right idea: Just 11% say they plan to use their refund to fund a vacation or a splurge, according to a recent survey from Bankrate. The largest proportion of respondents — 28% — said they planned to put their refund into savings, and another 19% said they'd use the cash to pay down debt.

In fact, the two most common responses are the exact order of operations recommended by Erika Kullberg, an attorney, personal finance expert and founder of Erika.com, where she offers advice on saving, investing and managing money.

"I'd start with filling up your emergency fund with your tax refund, if that's not yet filled," she tells CNBC Make It. "If that is filled, then I would move to the second step, which is to take a look at the debt that you have to repay."

If you have debt piling up, now is the time to take action, she says.

"For paying off debt, I like to use the debt avalanche method," she says. "When I graduated law school I had over $200,000 in debt. This is the method I used to get out of debt."

Here's how she suggests you might handle your refund this year.