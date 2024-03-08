My tax refund this year was just $18—why financial experts say that's a good thing

The IRS has received some 44 million returns so far for tax year 2023, and is issuing an average refund of $3,213, the agency says. Having filed my return and received my refund, I think it's safe to say I'm dragging the average down. My federal refund this year was just $18. Don't worry, I did it on purpose. In fact, every year, I try to get my refund as close to $0 as possible. One year, I owed the Feds $18 and got a $19 refund from Washington, D.C. I felt like a genius. And if you like getting a refund, I get it. And so do financial pros — to an extent. "I think there is a little enjoyment in getting a tax refund because it feels like free money," says Erika Kullberg, an attorney and personal finance expert and founder of Erika.com. "But I feel like the financially optimal way to think about it is that it's not free money. You have overpaid the government. And you've essentially given the government an interest-free loan." Here's why financial pros say you might be better off if you shoot for a $0 refund.

Tax refunds were your money to begin with

Just as a quick refresher, most employees pay their taxes as they go throughout the year. You direct your employer how much to withhold from your paycheck to put toward your taxes. If, at the end of the year, that amount exceeds what you owe, you get a refund. In other words, a refund is always your money — it's just a matter of when you want it, says Michael Wallace, a tax expert and CEO of Greenback Expat Tax Services. "Would you rather have that money the prior year? Or would you rather have it a year later?" he says. For many taxpayers, this isn't a rhetorical question. Maybe you consistently use your refund to do something financially productive, such as paying down debt, investing or building an emergency fund. And maybe having more money in your paycheck each month would just encourage you to spend it. In that case, it may not be a bad idea to have the government hold onto it for you throughout the year. But for many people, the opposite is true, and getting a big chunk of money in the spring comes with the temptation to spend. For those people, it may make more sense to skip a refund and boost your pay throughout the year.

How to turn the interest in your favor