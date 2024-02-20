The No. 1 money mistake to avoid if you're laid off: The 'long-term consequences' will be 'very painful’

Getting laid off from your job can be a difficult experience, and figuring out how to supplement your income can add to that stress. But the No. 1 mistake to avoid money-wise in the aftermath of a layoff is cashing out your 401(k) plan, says says Anne Lester, a retirement expert and author of "Your Best Financial Life: Save Smart Now for the Future You Want," which will be released in March. "The long-term consequences of that are going to be very painful," she tells CNBC Make It. If you're considering cashing out your 401(k) to cover your expenses after a layoff, there are a few major reasons why financial experts say it should be your last resort. Here's what to know.

An early withdrawal from your 401(k) may result in a hefty tax bill

One of the main reasons financial experts advise against withdrawing money from your 401(k) after you've been laid off is the potential tax consequences. You'll generally need to pay income tax on any money you withdraw, which could result in a higher tax bill. Say you withdraw $100,000 from your 401(k) after being laid off. At tax time, that money will be combined with your previous annual income and may result in you being bumped into a higher tax bracket, Lester says. On top of potentially owing local, state and federal taxes, you may also owe an additional 10% tax penalty for withdrawing your retirement funds before reaching age 59½, per the IRS. In certain circumstances, it's possible to make a penalty-free hardship withdrawal, but specific conditions must be met. And since taxes and penalties can be pretty costly, you may end up with less money than you initially expected, Lester says. "You may look at the number in your 401(k) and think 'Oh my gosh, I have $100,000,' but you don't actually have $100,000," she says. "Depending on your tax bracket, you may only get half of that."

You may derail your long-term retirement goals

In addition to potentially facing a costly tax bill, cashing out your 401(k) may negatively impact your ability to meet your long-term retirement goals. When you withdraw funds invested through your 401(k), that money loses out on the opportunity to continue growing through the power of compound interest. While you can invest more money later on, you can't get that time back. "The greatest money-making asset anyone can possess is time," Ed Slott, publisher of IRAHelp.com, previously told CNBC Make It. On top of that, cashing out your 401(k) means you're essentially restarting your retirement saving journey. It may be difficult to build your funds back up to the level they were at previously.

What to do instead