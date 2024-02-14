How much money Americans saved in 2023 at every age—and how you can put away more this year

Millennials managed to stash away more cash than any other generation last year, according to New York Life's recent "Wealth Watch" survey.

Just over half of American adults — 52% — met or exceeded their savings goals in 2023, managing to save an average of $6,138 despite facing economic challenges like inflation and high interest rates. That's up from an average of $5,011 saved in 2022.

This jump in savings could be attributed to more Americans building and executing financial strategies, New York Life's head of consumer insights Donn Froshiesar tells CNBC Make It.

"Having a financial strategy in place plays a key role in meeting savings goals," he says. "63% of adults with a financial strategy met or exceeded their savings goal for 2023, compared to only 37% of those without a financial strategy."

Here's how much Americans saved on average in 2023, by generation:

Gen Z (ages 12 to 27) : $6,441

: $6,441 Millennials (ages 28 to 43) : $9,299

: $9,299 Gen X (ages 44 to 59) : $5,132

: $5,132 Baby boomers (ages 60 to 78): $4,060

Millennials saw the largest increase in savings from 2022 to 2023, which "may be due in part to external factors, like being able to save more during the student loan repayment pause, or using 2023 to save for a down payment on a house, as we saw the housing market slow in 2023," Froshiesar says.

Froshiesar isn't surprised that the youngest generations of American adults saved the most, noting that most Gen Zers and millennials are still working. They're also more likely than older generations to have long-term savings goals, like purchasing a home.

"Gen Xers and boomers may be more focused on funding children's college educations, caring for an aging parent, saving for retirement or even entering a phase where they are spending down assets in retirement rather than saving," says Froshiesar.