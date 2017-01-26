Cramer's stocks in the semiconductor sweet spot

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



BP: "No. Tomorrow morning Chevron reports. If you want one of those big majors, I'm going to say you probably want to go with Chevron. Let's see how they do after the call."

Coherent: "Look, the semiconductor test in measurement and laser businesses are so strong, you could have mentioned Teradyne, a company that I didn't like that had an unbelievable quarter last night. You're in a good one. You're in a good sweet spot of the semiconductor cycle."

AmerisourceBergen: "Not a Trump stock. Could be right in the cross-hairs. I really think that the president probably thinks that if they don't do a very good job lowering the cost of healthcare. I do not want to touch that stock."

Manitowoc Company: "Yes, I want you to hold it. I have been saying that. It's only now just playing out. I've been looking bad for a while, but I think it's a good one."

Impinj: "Yes, again, that is sweet spot ... this whole notion of where we've got to go is companies in radio frequency and what companies do push sound, and what companies make it so you can look at a cellphone and have the greatest picture in the world. It's all part of that."