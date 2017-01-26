Google CEO Sundar Pichai is offering a big new update that should affect anyone who's ever used Google's translation services.



The new version will be rolling out in 2017 via Google Cloud, Pichai said.



"We have improved our translation ability more in one single year than all our improvements over the last 10 years combined," Pichai told investors in a quarterly call, after parent company Alphabet reported mixed results.

Like Alphabet, a lot of technology companies — from IBM to to Amazon — are talking about how machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms are making their offerings more efficient. Until very recently, users have not always see those algorithms in action.



It comes as Alphabet has ramped up its investments in hardware such as Google Home and the Pixel phone, to present a more integrated platform for its artificial intelligence product, Google Assistant.