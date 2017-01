Cuban's comments are not the first time the owner of the Dallas Mavericks has spouted off on social media about Trump's spending plans.

Cuban posted a letter to the then President-elect on his blog in December saying that, while he supports infrastructure investment, he thinks Trump is thinking about national priorities the wrong way.

"If it was me spending the money, I would take $100 billion of the proposed $1 trillion in infrastructure investment and invest it in Robotics. I would invest it in the companies that do R&D, software, and design for robots and every other facet of the Robotics Industry," Cuban writes.