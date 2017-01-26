The $48.9 million house that Patron built

Check out the $48.9 million Florida estate owned by the CEO of Patron Tequila 23 Hours Ago | 01:01

If you want proof that Patron Spirits CEO Ed Brown is passionate about his company's product, just visit his house. Almost every room of the 40,000-square-foot oceanfront home has a bottle of Patron tequila — including many of the 16 bathrooms.

"People ask me, 'Do you still like to drink Patron?'" Brown said. "Of course I do! I love the product, and I love finding new ways to serve it."



Brown shares his Manalapan, Florida, home, with his wife, Ashley, a one-time fitness model-turned Patron girl. After buying the property as an investment in 2013, they did a massive, three-and-a half-year renovation, and are now offering it for $48.9 million.

The home has 315 feet of space facing the ocean, and sweeping green lawns in front and back.

"We wake up to a dream every day," Ashley Brown said.