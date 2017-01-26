    Wealth

    The $48.9 million house that Patron built

    If you want proof that Patron Spirits CEO Ed Brown is passionate about his company's product, just visit his house. Almost every room of the 40,000-square-foot oceanfront home has a bottle of Patron tequila — including many of the 16 bathrooms.

    "People ask me, 'Do you still like to drink Patron?'" Brown said. "Of course I do! I love the product, and I love finding new ways to serve it."

    Brown shares his Manalapan, Florida, home, with his wife, Ashley, a one-time fitness model-turned Patron girl. After buying the property as an investment in 2013, they did a massive, three-and-a half-year renovation, and are now offering it for $48.9 million.

    The home has 315 feet of space facing the ocean, and sweeping green lawns in front and back.

    "We wake up to a dream every day," Ashley Brown said.

    Patron CEO Ed Brown's Florida home has a $1 million waterfall.
    The property boasts nine bedrooms, though the master suite is more like a complex — with his and her sitting rooms and massive walk-in closets. Ashley Brown's closet is 1,500 square feet.

    Yet the home's most surprising feature is the underground man cave. Buried beneath a hill in the front lawn, the room is an homage to Ed Brown's other passion: Racing. It's got a Ferrari 458 and a Le Mans prototype that Ed drove for big wins on the track. He's also got a $50,000 racing simulator that he uses for training.

    And, of course, the man cave comes complete with a bar stocked with Patron — including a bottle bedazzled by rapper Lil John, and an $8,000 bottle of Patron en Lalique.

    The living room of Patron CEO Ed Brown’s 40,000-square-foot home in Manalapan, Florida.
