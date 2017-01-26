President Trump's official Twitter profile is linked to a potentially insecure Gmail account

It appears President Donald Trump's official Twitter account, @POTUS, is linked to a Gmail account, according to a tweet by Alex Zalben, managing editor at TV Guide.
This comes as The New York Times reported Trump is still using his Android phone device, despite objections from at least some of his aides. If the Twitter account is linked to a personal Gmail account, it would almost certainly not conform to federal security standards.
During last year's presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was heavily criticized from many corners for using a personal email account for official State Department business.
The White House didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.