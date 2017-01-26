The top 10 cities likely to be hit by hackers

The next time you're in these U.S. cities you might want to take extra steps to protect your computer.

Webroot, an internet security firm, analyzed 2016 data from its threat intelligence platform and other services to draw up a list of the top 10 cities with the most infections from malware.

Malicious software makes your device and data vulnerable to hackers. Actions as simple as clicking on links in phishing attacks or downloading infected apps on your phone can create a security breach.

"We've found that the most infected devices had between six and 24 different types of malware installed," said David Dufour, senior director of engineering at Webroot.