This simple note card trick could help you make your next career move

Many professionals haven't used a stack of index cards since high school or college. But those 4-by-6-inch cards aren't just for students cramming for exams.



They can also help you advance, according to best-selling author and career expert Jon Acuff.

As Acuff puts it, "Relationships get you the first gig." Knowing the right person could encourage you to learn a valuable skill, make a smart career change or even help you land a job interview.



In his new book "Do Over," Acuff describes how to get started: Grab a stack of index cards and a pen, and then answer the following questions. For each person you think of, write his or her name down on a separate card.

1. Who do I know who's smart about career issues?



Think of friends or family members who have done well in their careers and might be able to help you. Write down each of their names on a separate note card.





2. Who have I worked with?



Jot down the names of people who've worked closely with in the past several years. These colleagues should be ones whose names you still remember and who would likely remember you.