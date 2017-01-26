    Fast Money

    Trading tech earnings after Intel, Microsoft blow away expectations

    Computer chip semiconductor
    Getty Images

    The "Fast Money" traders defend their technology picks after big names in the sector reported earnings Thursday that impressed investors

    Intel reported earnings at 79 cents per share versus 74 cents expected by Wall Street. Revenue came in at $16.37 billion beating estimates of $15.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus.

    Shares of Intel moved 2 percent higher in after hours trading before paring those gains.

    Trader Tim Seymour said, "this company is doing everything they're suppose to do." He said the only problem is the chipmaker's stock valuation at around $38.

    Seymour said if you want to trade or own Intel—which he owns itbuy the stock for the long-term

    Trader Brian Kelly said what's interesting about the semiconductor giant is its move into the autonomous car space. He said if investors see this as the stock to own in the self-driving car space, he will wait for the stock to breakout above a $39 stock price. The delayed move would ensure that their is momentum the stock that he came benefit from.

    Yet, Trader Guy Adami likes Microsoft over Intel. He said Intel's weak guidance for the first quarter of 2017 is discouraging.

    Microsoft beat its earnings estimates and moved up 1 percent in after hours trading.

    Trader Dan Nathan said Intel in the mid $30 price range is where he wants to buy the stock, as it continues to participate in mergers and acquisitions to evolve its business.

    Disclosures:

    GUY ADAMI

    Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

    BRIAN KELLY

    Brian Kelly is long FCX, Bitcoin

    DAN NATHAN

    Dan Nathan is long MCD Feb put. XLI long Feb put spread, FXI long Feb put spread

    TIM SEYMOUR

    Tim Seymour is longABX, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX,FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA,SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT;
    Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE,PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG,HYG, IWM

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    INTC
    ---