Trump's deregulation pledge harmful to everybody says head of German regulator

Trump repeatedly pledged to repeal financial regulations throughout his election campaign and even vowed to repeal Dodd-Frank, which was passed after the financial crisis with the aim of limiting Wall Street's ability to make risky investments.

"If (deregulation equivalent to pre-financial crisis levels) were to happen I wouldn't like it of course… I'm a regulator and a broad phase of deregulation would be a very bad thing indeed for everybody," Felix Hufeld, president at BaFin, told CNBC on Thursday.

"What everybody needs right now is regulatory certainty for an extended period of time so let's get out of those vast cycles of strong regulation, deregulation, crisis and so forth... That's not what we should do," he added.