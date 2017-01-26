Trump's plan to force pipeline makers to use US steel is 'dictatorial' and 'a bad idea,' critics say

Free market economists say President Donald Trump risks sparking a trade war with a proposal for made-in-America rules they described as "dictatorial" and "a bad idea" — if indeed he isn't bluffing.
The president on Tuesdaysigned two executive actions aimed at advancing fiercely contested pipeline projects. Immediately after, he signed another presidential memo instructing the secretary of Commerce to develop a plan that would require any company that builds a pipeline within U.S. borders to use American-made materials.
Trade policy experts sharply criticized the policy proposal, saying it could spark retaliation by trade partners and make the United States less prosperous. At the same time, they noted that the wording of the memo suggests Trump does not intend to follow through, and the executive action essentially amounts to lip service to his base.
But on Thursday, Trump doubled down on the pledge, speaking on the plan for just over a minute in a speech at a retreat for Republican lawmakers.