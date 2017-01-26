Trump's plan to force pipeline makers to use US steel is 'dictatorial' and 'a bad idea,' critics say

"Is it good policy to have the president dictate where U.S. companies buy their inputs? No. I think that's terrible. I think that's dictatorial. I think it's very bad precedence."

"If people want to build pipelines on our land, we want the pipe to be ... manufactured here, but you will see a level of quality that you're not going to see when they bring the pipe from far distances, have to bring it in small chunks, and then fabricate it on the land," he said.

"Give me a break. We can do much better than that and we're going to do it much better, and it's going to end up costing less money. Believe me."

Such a policy would violate a bedrock of international trade deals called national interest, trade experts say. The principle says a government cannot treat foreign companies any differently than domestic companies.

There is no precedent for a U.S. president requiring private companies to use U.S.-made materials outside of war-time, said Dan Ikenson, director of the Cato Institute's Herbert A. Stiefel Center for Trade Policy Studies.

"First of all, this is private investment, so there's no legal authority for the government to require a private company to use domestic materials," he said on Thursday, prior to Trump's comments at the retreat.

"Is it good policy to have the president dictate where U.S. companies buy their inputs? No. I think that's terrible. I think that's dictatorial. I think it's very bad precedence."

The Trump administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

