Watch live: Donald Trump set to speak to Republican lawmakers at Philadelphia retreat

President Donald Trump is set to speak Thursday to Republican congressional leaders at a Philadelphia retreat after a rush of executive orders in his first days in office.

The president is expected to address the gathering of GOP lawmakers in Philadelphia at about noon.

Trump's early days in office have loomed large over the Republican retreat. In a press conference Thursday morning, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fielded questions about funding for the wall that Trump has directed to be built on the U.S.-Mexican border and Trump's Wednesday assertion that torture "absolutely works."

Both Ryan and McConnell pushed back on Trump, saying that torture is illegal and that their colleagues would agree with the current state of the law.

