Hong Kong-based entrepreneur Maximilian von Poelnitz thinks vending machine distributions could be a way to stand out in the perennially crowded food services industry.

His pitch? Vending machines that can vend a variety of healthy, ready-to-eat boxed meals that are under 550 calories each.



Von Poelnitz is CEO and founder of NOSH, a Hong Kong-based startup that is backed by tech giant Alibaba's entrepreneurs fund. His startup prepares boxed meals from central kitchens in Hong Kong and currently uses popular delivery services such as Foodpanda and Deliveroo to deliver to customers; NOSH also receives a sizable portion of its business from corporate clients.



"Vending machines have become crazy with new technologies," Von Poelnitz told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday.



He was referring to the gamut of internet-connected applications, offering personalized options and interactive services, that are becoming available on new-generation vending machines.