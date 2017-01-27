How Alphabet investors should think about voice search making money at Google, according to its CEO

Google, Amazon and Apple have touted the potential of voice assistants recently, but investors are still scratching their heads over how they will make money from the technology.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, offered a glimpse into the search giant's thinking during an earnings call on Thursday. In response to a question on how voice search can be monetized, he suggested that Google Assistant – its own voice feature – needs to be thought about as a part of a user's overall search journey. This will lock people into Google's ecosystem of services.

"I would encourage you to think about it as, from a user's standpoint, they are looking for information, looking to get things done. The voice queries are one part of the total journey they are on. So when we think about something like the Google Assistant we think about it as an ongoing conversation with our users across different contexts," Pichai said.

"So they may ask a question on voice, later when they pick up their phone they want continuity, so we think of this as an end-to-end thing. And all of this means users engage more with us, more with computing, and look for more information and I think the trends we see are positive. So we think about it from a long term perspective, so I see more opportunity than challenge when I think about voice search."