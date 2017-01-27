Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim says a united Mexico will help the government negotiate with Trump

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim said a united country could help the government negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mexico needs to negotiate from a position of strength, Slim said in a Friday news conference. Slim, who gained a $50 billion fortune owning mobile network America Movil, argued the clash between Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has united Mexico.

Slim said, however, he thinks more can be done in Mexico, urging political parties in the country to unite behind Nieto.



On Thursday, Nieto canceled a scheduled meeting with Trump following a Twitter feud over the U.S. president's executive orders related to immigration.

While he called Trump a great negotiator, Slim said Friday that Mexico should not be scared of him or assume things will go badly.



Trump and Slim last met in December for dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

— CNBC's Antonio Jose Vielma contributed to this report.

Correction: This story was revised to provide the correct translation of Slim's remarks. He was referring to a united Mexico.