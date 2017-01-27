Gene Munster on Alphabet's earnings, artificial intelligence and Trump's tax policy

Venture capitalist Gene Munster shared his views on Alphabet, important technology trends and President Donald Trump's agenda in an interview Friday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."



On Alphabet's earnings report: "The underlying search growth continued to be healthy," he said. The stock is "a great bellwether and the health of Google right now is strong."

On the artificial intelligence initiative by Alphabet: "Their CEO last night emphasized they're going to shift from a mobile-first company to an AI-first company, and that is significant," Munster said. "Eventually the 10 blue links will go away. That's going to be a major change in how we interact with Google."

Munster co-founded Loup Ventures this month. Previously, he was a prominent Piper Jaffray technology analyst for 21 years and known for his in-depth coverage of Apple.

