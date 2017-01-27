Apple iPhone toppled from No. 1 spot in China for the first time in 5 years making firm ‘vulnerable’: Research

Apple's iPhone has failed to clinch the title for the top selling smartphone in China for the first time since 2012, making the U.S. technology giant "vulnerable" in the world's second-largest economy, according to a report released Friday.

The iPhone 6s sold 12 million units in 2016 or around 2 percent of all phones sold in China, behind the Oppo R9 – the flagship smartphone of the Chinese brand Oppo Electronics – which sold close to 17 million units, capturing 4 percent market share, according to Counterpoint Research. Oppo is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in China which has made its name through high-spec low-priced devices, being sold through bricks and mortar stores.

It marks the first time an Apple iPhone is not the best-selling smartphone in China in five years, Counterpoint said, highlighting the rough year the U.S. company has had in the country.

Counterpoint noted that China's smartphone shipments reached an all-time high in 2016, growing 6 percent year-on-year to 465 million units, but it noted that Apple still remains "vulnerable" in China.