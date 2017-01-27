Meet the die-hards who refuse to give up their recalled Samsung Note 7 phones

Jack Estes, an IT consultant in Indianapolis, doesn't think people who know him are too surprised he kept his recalled Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

"A number of them know me as a little bit of a maverick." Estes said. "I regularly wear pants printed with dogs and whales ... I'm not the same type of buttoned-down businessman that you see in stock pictures. Some people have said I'm tilting at windmills, but no complaints from clients. I have a somewhat healthy disrespect of authority."



In his attachment to his Samsung phone — now more famous for its exploding battery than any of its features — Estes is by far in the minority: Samsung said earlier this month that about 96 percent of phones have been returned, after they were recalled due to the danger they might catch fire.

The devices have essentially vanished from public life. They were banned from American planes. They've had their battery life throttled by software updates from Samsung and Verizon. The trade-in incentives at Sprint have ended. But some consumers, "the 4 percenters," have found ways to keep their phones working. Of the 20-odd consumers that reached out to CNBC, most said they plan to keep it at least until the Note 8 is released, if not longer.