The 11 best business schools for aspiring entrepreneurs

Some of the country's most successful entrepreneurs are adamant that a formal business education is not necessary to follow in their footsteps.

"I fully, fully, 100,000%, with no hedge do not believe you can teach entrepreneurship," says serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk. That was his opening line in a 2015 talk to USC entrepreneurship students. "So, that's awkward."

PayPal co-founder and investor Peter Thiel gives 24 students a year $100,000 to drop out of college and work on a start-up. Alumni of the program the so-called Thiel Fellowship have launched more than 60 companies worth a total of over $1.1 billion.

For many entrepreneurs, however, business school is a launching pad. It provides them with a basic understanding of how to run a company as well as access to a network of investors, advisors and potential co-founders.