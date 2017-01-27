US stocks open flat after key economic data; Trump meeting with UK's May in focus

"The year ends on a mediocre fashion but policy is about to change," Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, said in a note. "Positively on the fiscal side and a drag on the monetary side (so we can consider Q4 data old news but it does set the stage and baseline for 2017)."



Durable goods fell 0.4 percent in December, meanwhile. Stock futures edged slightly lower following the data releases.

"The GDP confirms what we already knew. The U.S. economy is stuck in this growth range," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. The market "is looking forward to fiscal policy boosting this economy."

Equities have rallied sharply since Trump's election victory on Nov. 8, as the prospects of higher fiscal spending, corporate tax cuts and deregulation grew.

Trump, who was sworn in last week, has signed a series of executive orders on matters ranging from immigration to infrastructure spending. The president was scheduled to meet with UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday, with a news conference to follow at around 1 p.m. ET.

"The meeting is very important for both individuals because they are labeled as anti-free trade and driving the engine of populism and protectionism," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets. "So far, [Trump] has shown that he is good in cutting ties with other governments and firms if they do not work according to his plan. He needs to assure the world that cutting ties has the benefit of making good deals."

In corporate news, earnings season continued, with Colgate-Palmolive, American Airlines Group, AbbVie and General Dynamics all reporting before the bell. Tech giants Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel all reported after the close on Thursday.

Overseas, European equities fell, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropping 0.4 percent, as a global stocks rally paused. Stocks in Europe have lagged their U.S. counterparts over the past year. However, State Street's Arone said they may be ripe for a surprise to the upside this year. " Investors are wary of taking positions in Europe, but the underlying [data] is improving," he said.