US stocks open flat after key economic data; Trump meeting with UK's May in focus

U.S. equities kicked off Friday trading along the flatline as investors parsed through key economic data and corporate earnings, with President Donald Trump meeting with the UK prime minister.
The Dow Jones industrial average chopped around breakeven shortly after the open, with Chevron contributing the most losses and Microsoft the most gains.
The S&P 500 also hovered around the flatline, with energy lagging as Chevron led decliners within the sector after reporting weak quarterly results. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLE) fell more than half a percent.
The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.13 percent.
Economic growth in the U.S. slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter as a plunge in shipments of soybeans weighed on exports, but steady consumer spending and rising business investment suggested the economy would continue to expand.
Gross domestic product increased at a 1.9 percent annual rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday in its first estimate of fourth-quarter GDP. That was a sharp deceleration from the 3.5 percent growth pace logged in the third quarter.