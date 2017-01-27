Watch live: President Trump to take questions with UK Prime Minister Theresa May

President Donald Trump on Friday is set to hold his first press conference with a foreign leader since he took office.

The president will give joint remarks at the White House with British Prime Minister Theresa May after a meeting between the pair. The press conference is expected to start at about 1 p.m. ET.

May, a member of the Conservative Party who took power after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, is expected to discuss trade with Trump. A closer working relationship between the countries could give May leverage as Britain negotiates to leave the EU.

In a Thursday address to Republican leaders in Philadelphia, May echoed Trump in saying that some international organizations could use reform. However, she pushed back on some of Trump's public statements, warning against trusting Russia, backing out of international alliances and using torture.

Trump will also speak to the leaders of France, Germany and Russia this weekend.

— NBC News and Reuters contributed to this report