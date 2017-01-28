The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a legal challenge to President Donald Trump's order to deny U.S. entry to refugees from seven countries, as acrimony widened over the policy and the number of detainees held at airports appeared to swell.

Late Friday, the Trump administration announced that it would temporarily bar entry to refugees from countries linked to terrorism. The order seeks "extreme vetting" procedures for those it did allow to enter the U.S. In signing the order, Trump pledged to "keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America."



In a habeus corpus petition filed Saturday in a New York federal court on behalf of two people detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the ACLU called Trump's move "unlawful."

The case's two lead plaintiffs were detained and threatened with deportation, the ACLU argued, even though both are authorized to enter the U.S., sparking spontaneous demonstrations at JFK Airport on Saturday afternoon.

The ACLU's briefing called the ban a part of a "widespread pattern applied to many refugees and arriving aliens" in the wake of Trump's executive order.



"President Trump's war on equality is already taking a terrible human toll. This ban cannot be allowed to continue," said Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project, in a statement.