    ACLU mounts legal challenge to Trump's refugee ban, calling it 'unlawful'

    U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017
    Carlos Barria | Reuters
    The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a legal challenge to President Donald Trump's order to deny U.S. entry to refugees from seven countries, as acrimony widened over the policy and the number of detainees held at airports appeared to swell.

    Late Friday, the Trump administration announced that it would temporarily bar entry to refugees from countries linked to terrorism. The order seeks "extreme vetting" procedures for those it did allow to enter the U.S. In signing the order, Trump pledged to "keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America."

    In a habeus corpus petition filed Saturday in a New York federal court on behalf of two people detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the ACLU called Trump's move "unlawful."

    The case's two lead plaintiffs were detained and threatened with deportation, the ACLU argued, even though both are authorized to enter the U.S., sparking spontaneous demonstrations at JFK Airport on Saturday afternoon.

    The ACLU's briefing called the ban a part of a "widespread pattern applied to many refugees and arriving aliens" in the wake of Trump's executive order.

    "President Trump's war on equality is already taking a terrible human toll. This ban cannot be allowed to continue," said Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project, in a statement.

    Protests erupt at JFK

    Trump's ban, issued barely a week after he took office, is the fulfillment of a campaign vow that briefly roiled his White House bid when he first floated as a candidate.

    Yet put into practice just before a weekend, the moratorium hassown confusion and stoked widespread anger, while leaving a number of immigrant travelers in limbo. The number of detainees at JFK Airport has risen to at least 12, according to a CNN report. Protesters flocked to one of the airport's terminals in a spontaneous protest.

    Governments around the world, particularly in the Middle East, have reacted angrily to the moratorium on refugees.

    Gulf states have provided financial and logistical assistance to migrants seeking refuge from the Syrian conflict—where nearly 11 million have fled to other countries since 2011, mostly Turkey and Europe—but have not offered sanctuary to the displaced.

    Last year, under former president Barack Obama, the U.S. took in about 10,000 Syrian refugees.

    According to data from the Migration Policy Center, approximately 86,000 Syrian immigrants resided in the United States as of 2014, which accounts for 0.2 percent of America's 42.4 million immigrants. However, the majority of those Syrians arrive via family reunification rather than as asylum seekers or refugees, the organization said.

    --CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this article.