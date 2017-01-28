President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily bar refugees from certain countries drew an emotional response from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who said the move impacted nearly 200 of the company's employees and urged them to return to the U.S. in a company-wide email.

In a letter to employees obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Pichai said he was "upset about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families."

Separately, Microsoft has also voiced concerns about the policy, which was announced late Friday and ricocheted across the world.

The software giant told CNBC in a statement that "we share the concerns about the impact of the executive order on our employees from the listed countries, all of whom have been in the United States lawfully, and we're actively working with them to provide legal advice and assistance."

Moreover, Pichai said that at least 187 of Google's employees were from the countries included in the sweeping seven country ban, such as Syria, Iraq, Iran and Libya.



"Our first order of business is to help Googlers who are affected," the publication cited Pichai as saying. "If you're abroad and need help, please reach out to our global security team." Pichai added that it was "painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues."

The move sparked an outpouring of anger and condemnation worldwide, and led to some immigrants being stranded at airports.

