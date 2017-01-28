Tech companies on Saturday expressed concerns over President Donald Trump's order to restrict migration from several countries, with leaders saying the move could directly impact their own staffers.

Silicon Valley's chieftans provided emotional support, as well as offers of legal assistance to employees affected by an executive order that banned all non-citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for at least 90 days.

The ban, which came only weeks after Trump sat down with Silicon Valley's top executives to express support for their innovation efforts, extends to workers who have visas and green cards and are currently out of the country.

In an internal memo obtained by CNBC, Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees, "There are employees at Apple who are directly affected by yesterday's immigration order. Our HR, Legal and Security teams are in contact with them, and Apple will do everything we can to support them."

Cook concluded by quoting Dr. Martin Luther King: "We may have all come on different ships, but we are in the same boat now."

Executives from Microsoft, Google, Netflix, and Y Combinator, as well as educators at MIT and Carnegie Mellon, were among technology leaders who condemned President Donald Trump's wide-reaching order. The decision effectively blocks travelers from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Brad Smith, Microsoft's president and chief legal officer wrote on LinkedIn that there are 76 Microsoft employees from the 7 countries who have work visas, and are affected by the new order. It is offering those employees legal support regarding immigration.