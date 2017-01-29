The American Civil Liberties Union has raised more than $10 million since Saturday morning and added more than 150,000 new members, the group's executive director told Yahoo News.

"What we've seen is an unprecedented public reaction to the challenges of the Trump administration," Anthony Romero, executive director of ACLU, told the news site.

The ACLU and other activist groups filed a class action lawsuit Saturday to challenge President Donald Trump's late Friday executive order that restricted travel to the U.S. for citizens of seven countries linked to terrorism.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two Iraqis, both with ties to U.S. security forces, who were temporarily detained at JFK Airport in New York on Saturday.

A federal judge granted an emergency stay late Saturday to prevent deportation of people who had landed in the U.S. with valid visas.

Trump said Sunday that his decision was not about religion but rather an effort to improve national security, and that "America is a proud nation of immigrants."

Read the full story on Yahoo News here.