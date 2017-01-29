Home-sharing service Airbnb will provide free housing to detainees and travelers impacted by the Trump administration's sudden travel restrictions, U.S. CEO Brian Chesky said on Sunday.

Chesky joined other Silicon Valley firms in lashing out at President Donald Trump's executive order, which blocked refugees, visa holders and other citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Other technology companies immediately moved to provide assistance to their employees, but Airbnb appeared to be the first to offer free services to members of the public directly affected by the travel ban.

"Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing," Chesky posted on Twitter early Sunday.

