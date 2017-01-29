    Technology

    Airbnb offers free housing to refugees and anyone affected by Trump's immigration ban

    Home-sharing service Airbnb will provide free housing to detainees and travelers impacted by the Trump administration's sudden travel restrictions, U.S. CEO Brian Chesky said on Sunday.

    Chesky joined other Silicon Valley firms in lashing out at President Donald Trump's executive order, which blocked refugees, visa holders and other citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

    Other technology companies immediately moved to provide assistance to their employees, but Airbnb appeared to be the first to offer free services to members of the public directly affected by the travel ban.

    "Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing," Chesky posted on Twitter early Sunday.

    "Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected," he said in a statement.

    "Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone else who needs it in the event they are denied the ability to board a US-bound flight and are not in your city/country of residence. We have 3 million omes, so we can definitely find people a place to stay," the CEO added.


    Airbnb provides short term housing, yet does not actually own the properties it lists. Instead, users can advertise their properties on Airbnb and be connected with people looking for short or medium-term accommodations. It's unclear how Chesky's proposal might work if those home owners raise objections.

    On Friday, Trump signed an executive order announcing that it would temporarily bar entry to refugees from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen due to terrorism concerns.

    Apple, Microsoft and Facebook are among the firms working with staff who would be directly affected by the ban. Google, Netflix and Uber have also released statements expressing concerns over Trump's actions.

