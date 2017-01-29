    Airlines

    Delta domestic flights grounded on 'automation issues', says FAA advisory

    Delta Airlines passenger planes at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah.
    Robert Alexander | Getty Images
    Delta Airlines passenger planes at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah.

    Delta Air Lines U.S. domestic flights were grounded on Sunday evening due to automation issues, according to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration.

    International flights were exempt from the halt.

    Passengers stranded in airports took to social media, where a representative on Delta's official Twitter page told users the systems were down and that its IT department was working to rectify the situation.


    A phone call to Delta outside office hours went unanswered.

    Last week, a computer problem forced United Airlines to ground all domestic flights for about an hour.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DAL
    ---