'Today is a remarkable day': Scenes from the ACLU's victory against Trump's travel ban

President Donald Trump's decision to impose strict travel restrictions on foreign citizens from seven countries linked to terror touched off a turbulent weekend of spontaneous protests.

As waylaid travelers were detained at airports around the world, the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit to free two Iraqi detainees at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport—winning an 11th hour ruling that effectively freed those being held at one of JFK's terminals.



CNBC captured the scene outside of Brooklyn's federal courthouse on Saturday evening, where thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to rally against Trump's order.

