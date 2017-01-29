Uber found itself caught in the middle of the storm created by the travel ban imposed by the Trump administration, as angry customers accused the company of attempting to profit from a taxi driver work stoppage.

On Saturday The New York City Taxi Workers Alliance, a cab driver advocacy group, called for a temporary halt to rides heading to John F. Kennedy airport. Several immigrant detainees were being held at a terminal there before being released after a judge intervened to block parts of Trump's executive order, and the group sought to rally drivers in support.

Uber continued to carry passengers—many of them protesters rallying in support of detainees—to the airport. However, the company announced shortly after 730pm Eastern that it would temporarily suspend surge pricing, in recognition that demand would be unusually high.

Still, users—angered by the fact that the company didn't halt completely service in solidarity—lashed out by vowing to delete their Uber applications. Some pledged to switch to competitor Lyft, even as Uber's CEO was one of several Silicon Valley chiefs that came out against the Trump travel ban.





A spokesperson contacted by CNBC said Uber was "sorry for any confusion about our earlier tweet—it was not meant to break up any strike. We wanted people to know they could use Uber to get to and from JFK at normal prices, especially last night."