China is preparing for a potential military clash with the United States, according to an article on the Chinese army's website.



"The possibility of war increases" as tensions around North Korea and the South China Sea heat up, Liu Guoshun, a member of the national defense mobilization unit of China's Central Military Commission, wrote on Jan. 20—the same day as President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"'A war within the president's term', 'war breaking out tonight' are not just slogans, but the reality," Liu said in the Chinese commentary piece.

The commentary was first reported by South China Morning Post on Friday, and comes amid concerns about a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment from CNBC.

Ian Bremmer, president and founder of global political risk consultancy, Eurasia Group, said the article from the People's Liberation Army was more a warning rather than a show of strength.

"The Chinese government is quite concerned about the potential for direct confrontation with the Trump administration," Bremmer said in an email to CNBC.

Previously, Beijing was more cautious in reacting to Trump's anti-China rhetoric, Bremmer said, but now, "Chinese officials are preparing for the worst, and they expect to retaliate decisively in response to any U.S. policies they perceive as against their interests."