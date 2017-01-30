After-hours buzz: SANM, AEIS, ODP, RMBS

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Monday:

Shares of Sanmina skyrocketed 9 percent in after-hours trading Monday, after the company released mixed earnings results. The technology and manufacturing solutions service company posted earnings of 58 cents a share, missing expectations for 65 cents a share, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate. The company reported revenue of $1.72 billion which beat expectations for $1.65 billion.

Advanced Energy shares surged 6 percent in extended-hours, after the company reported fourth quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. Advanced Energy reported earnings of $1.01 a share on revenue of $135 million, above expectations for 81 cents a share on sales of $131 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Office Depot slipped 1 percent, after the company said Gerry Smith will be its new CEO effective February 27. The office supply company announced the retirement of its current CEO Roland Smith in August. Gerry Smith will be leaving his current position as executive vice president and COO of technology company Lenovo.

Rambus shares fell 2 percent after after the company posted a fourth quarter loss of 3 cents per share. Wall Street analyst expected earnings of 15 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters. But the semiconductor and memory company beat revenue projections of $95.7 million with a reported revenue of $97.6 million.