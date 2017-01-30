    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia trades lower; Nikkei down 1.1%, Kospi off 0.3% and ASX lower by 0.6%

    Dhiraj Singh | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    Markets in Asia opened lower on Tuesday, with Japanese shares selling off more than 1 percent on the back of a stronger yen, and ahead of a monetary policy decision from the Bank of Japan.

    The Nikkei Stock Average was down 1.08 percent, while the Topix fell 1.06 percent. The yen strengthened against the dollar, climbing from levels near 115.20 to around 113.68 in morning trade.

    Japanese shares were down across the board, with export stocks selling off notably. Toyota shares were down 1.4 percent, Honda fell 2.07 percent, Nissan down 1.19 percent, Sony off by 2.83 percent and Fujitsu down 3.98 percent.

    The Bank of Japan, or BOJ, is set to announce its monetary policy decision later in the day. Analysts expect the statement to be a "non-event," noting that there would be a big surprise in the market if there were changes to the policy settings - such as deeper negative rates, increased exchange traded funds (ETF) buying or changes to the yield targeting.

    Australia's benchmark ASX 200 traded down 0.63 percent, while in South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.33 percent.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Friday that would temporarily bar entry into the U.S. to Iraqi, Syrian, Iranian, Sudanese, Libyan, Somali and Yemeni citizens. The order seeks "extreme vetting" procedures for those it did allow to enter the U.S.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 122.65 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 19,971.13. The S&P 500 dropped 13.79 points, or 0.6 percent, to end at 2,280.90. The Nasdaq composite slid 47.07 points, or 0.83 percent, to close at 5,613.71.

    In the broader currency market, the dollar fell slightly against a basket of currencies, trading at 100.34. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7557, while the euro fetched $1.0698.

    Oil prices also declined on Monday on the back of news that pointed to weekly increase in U.S. drilling activity. The number of active U.S. oil rigs rose last week to the highest level since November 2015, Reuters reported citing Baker Hughes data.

    U.S. crude fell 54 cents to $52.63 a barrel, while Brent fell 29 cents to $55.23.

    Markets in China and Hong Kong are closed for the Lunar New Year public holidays.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    8301.T
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---