Markets in Asia opened lower on Tuesday, with Japanese shares selling off more than 1 percent on the back of a stronger yen, and ahead of a monetary policy decision from the Bank of Japan.

The Nikkei Stock Average was down 1.08 percent, while the Topix fell 1.06 percent. The yen strengthened against the dollar, climbing from levels near 115.20 to around 113.68 in morning trade.



Japanese shares were down across the board, with export stocks selling off notably. Toyota shares were down 1.4 percent, Honda fell 2.07 percent, Nissan down 1.19 percent, Sony off by 2.83 percent and Fujitsu down 3.98 percent.



The Bank of Japan, or BOJ, is set to announce its monetary policy decision later in the day. Analysts expect the statement to be a "non-event," noting that there would be a big surprise in the market if there were changes to the policy settings - such as deeper negative rates, increased exchange traded funds (ETF) buying or changes to the yield targeting.

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 traded down 0.63 percent, while in South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.33 percent.

