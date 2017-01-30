For a night dedicated to celebrating the entertainment industry's achievements, politics made its presence known at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards; with members of Hollywood taking to the stage to call out the U.S. leader's recent actions, including his travel ban.
On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to temporarily block people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The motion sparked chaos at airports and protests took place as a result of Trump's actions.