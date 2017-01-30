Hollywood took its own stance on the matter, with several attendees using the Red Carpet or their acceptance speeches on Sunday to call out the President, while promoting a message of unity.

Awards ceremonies as of late have often been used as a platform for attendees to express their opinions on particular political issues.

At the 2016 Academy Awards, the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, climate change, sexual assault and on-screen smoking were all brought to attention; while at this year's Golden Globes, actress Meryl Streep called out Trump for his behavior prior to him taking on his role as the 45th U.S. president. And it seems the SAG awards were no different.