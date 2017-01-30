What an Obamacare replacement means for your health and money Friday, 20 Jan 2017 | 12:27 PM ET | 02:36

If you haven't signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, you are running out of time.

You have until Tuesday, Jan. 31, to apply for 2017 coverage through state and federal marketplaces. More than 11.5 million people have signed up for insurance through the exchanges as of Jan. 10.

President Donald Trump has been vocal about his plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. Congress also has taken steps to undo the landmark health-care law.

What will unfold in 2018 is still a mystery; for now, the best decision is to lock in coverage while you still can.