Russian buyers suddenly warm to Miami real estate in a big way

Russian buyers have long been active in Miami real estate, but now they appear to be more interested than anyone else.

Searches originating from Russia topped the list of international interest in miamire.com, the official website of the Miami Association of Realtors, in November 2016. This is the first time Russia has led other countries in Miami interest since the association began tracking web clicks in 2013.

Brazil topped the list in November 2015, with Venezuela, Argentina and Columbia following. Russia came in fifth. A much stronger dollar may be a factor in pushing South Americans down the list, but a much stronger relationship between Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, and President Donald Trump may also be bringing in more Russian interest.